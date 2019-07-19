Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said Wednesday he was "outraged" by the state of the changing rooms at the San Paolo stadium following building work carried out by local authorities who own the ground, with the club's Champions League opener against holders Liverpool in less than a week.

Lo spogliatoio del @sscnapoli allo stadio San Paolo, ieri sera, a meno di 70 ore dall’arrivo della squadra per la partita contro la @sampdoria ‼️(da qui lo sfogo di @MrAncelotti verso chi avrebbe dovuto terminare i lavori un mese fa, che non è il club) pic.twitter.com/xnv0uY4TaJ — Alessandro Alciato (@AAlciato) September 12, 2019

The Serie A outfit had to play their opening two league games away from home, at Fiorentina and reigning champions Juventus, due to the reconstruction of the stadium.

"I saw the conditions of the San Paolo dressing rooms. There are no words," Ancelotti told the club's website.

"I am outraged by the incorrectness and inadequacy of those who had to carry out these jobs," the three-time Champions League-winning coach added.

The side, who finished 11 points behind Juve last term, are set to host Sampdoria Saturday in the Italian top flight and Liverpool in Europe three days later.

Ancelotti, 60, questioned if the facilities would be available for his players ahead of the fixtures scheduled for Saturday and Tuesday.

"In two months you can build a house, they have not been able to redo the changing rooms! Where should we change to play against Sampdoria and Liverpool?"

"I see a contempt and a non-attachment to the city's team. I am dismayed.

"How have the region, municipality and commissioners been able to disregard the commitments they made?"

However the director of renovations at the stadium insisted work would be completed as planned by Friday.

"I am baffled by the statement by Ancelotti," architect Filomena Smiraglia told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"Also, because today we had a visit of the dressing room by the vice president of Napoli, Edoardo De Laurentiis, who complemented us in front of the craftsmen for the work."

Contractor Carlo Perego, whose company Tipiesse carried out the work, said they were in fact "ahead of schedule".

"Work on the locker room is finished, except for the finishing touches that will be completed tomorrow (Thursday). Delivery is scheduled for Friday 13th at 10am, the date is confirmed.

"We are not late, in fact we are ahead of contractual times."

The ground, which witnessed Diego Maradona's superb performances between 1984-1991, was originally built in 1948 and hosted five games at the 1990 World Cup before undergoing work ahead of this summer's Universiade.