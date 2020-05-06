Two people have confirmed positive for coronavirus after a record number of tests were carried out on Tuesday.

The number of new cases of coronavirus in Malta was announced during a daily update by Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci.

Some social distancing measures have been lifted in recent days as the country records fewer numbers of people becoming ill with COVID-19.

Watch the update live:

Some 1,392 people were tested for the virus on Tuesday, resulting in just two cases of COVID-19.

It raises the total of coronavirus cases in Malta to 482. Of those, only 72 cases are still active, after four people died and the rest recovered.

The new cases are a 30-year-old Maltese woman, who had symptoms on May 4. She was not going to work, so contact tracing has been carried out on family members.

The second case is linked to a person who died from the illness. A 32-year-old health carer from the Philippines tested positive after an entire ward at Karin Grech hospital, where a coronavirus patient died, was tested.

"The situation is stable in Malta now," Gauci said.

More to follow