In this week’s episode of GAME ON, Andrew Abela chats with Ben Camille on his recent experience of competing in the gruelling endurance race Marathon des Sables.

The Marathon des Sables is an ultra-marathon that sees participants completing 240km of running in the Sahara Desert over seven days.

Abela admits he took a lot of time before he found his place in endurance sport.

“My life is sport has seen me change a lot of disciplines,” Abela said.

“First, I started with basketball then moved to taekwondo, then swimming, cross-fit, kickboxing, and then started practising cycling where my love for endurance really started.

“The Marathon des Sables is organised every year in the Sahara Desert and consists of 240km over seven days. Athletes split the overall distance over five stages and you complete the distance by carrying all your belongings on your shoulders.”

