Andrew Bonett discarded his wheelchair and walked into school for the first time earlier this week, to the cheers of friends, family and teachers who witnessed the milestone moment in the eight-year-old’s life.

It was the very first “walk in public”, outside of physiotherapy, for the boy born with spina bifida, a condition where the spine and spinal cord do not develop properly in the womb.

Andrew has close to no sensation in his lower body and normally makes his way around his school, San Andrea, in his wheelchair.

“It was a very special day. I felt happy,” he said, afterwards.

“I have been working hard because I was practising and doing physio for a long time… teachers looked out of the windows to see me,” he smiles.

Andrew Bonnett walks to school, delighting his friends, family and teachers.

Andrew surprised his friends by walking in using specially-designed crutches and wearing walking gaiters to support his legs. His friends, members of staff, the school’s service dog Ilio and his family were all there to witness the event.

Andrew then entered his classroom to show off his new walk to his classmates.

Ever since he was a baby, he has been attending physiotherapy at the government-run Child Development Assessment Unit, supported by physiotherapist Luke Azzopardi, as well as privately through physiotherapist Lorella DeBono at Walk This Way clinic.

His therapy has included hydrotherapy, in which he swims to strengthen his upper body, and hippotherapy, where he goes horse-riding to work on his balance.

Andrew loves animals, especially horses and in particular JJ, his therapy horse. Which is why when he grows up and becomes ‘the president’ – his profession of choice – he will ensure there are animals in the presidential palace. And by that he means horses, a dog… and a lizard.

Andrew with his family: father Chris, sister Amy, 11, two-year-old brother Alex and his mother Rachel.

He also plans to take part in the Paralympics in future.

Among the long list of other things he loves he lists art, colouring and playing the guitar. And there’s something else.

“I love my wheelchair,” Andrew is quick to say as his parents – Rachel and Chris – talk about his condition.

“It makes me go really fast,” he grins.

Andrew loves animals… especially his therapy horse.

His parents nod and smile.

“We want to stress that there is nothing wrong with a wheelchair. It’s a tool towards independence. But using crutches will get him to the places where the wheelchair does not due to lack of accessibility,” said his mother.

“It’s all about his independence and being able to do things.”

This is why the walk into school was such an important achievement for Andrew.

His father adds: “It is the first step of wanting to walk casually rather than as part of a training exercise.”

Apart from therapy and determination, having the right equipment is key. His father, together with Andrew’s uncle and a physio, helped design the crutches.

Andrew used walking gaiters to keep his legs rigid. However, they have to be removed once he gets back on his wheelchair.

In future they will be replaced with gaiters that have a locking mechanism at the knee and can be kept on for longer.

Andrew doing his physiotherapy.

Andrew also suffers from scoliosis and is prone to fracturing his legs.

“It is not just an achievement that he walked into the school... he walked into school against all these odds,” his mother pointed out.

It was hard at first, she said, stopped to reflect.

“Professionals don’t always believe that this can happen. So our message to parents is to keep on pushing their child while accepting their limitations,” she said.

“If it were not possible for Andrew to do this, it would be perfectly fine. Surround yourself with people who believe in your child as much as you do.”

Andrew agrees: “Be brave. Never give up... never. Even if you want to, don’t. Keep moving forward.”