The National Book Council has distanced itself from a Maltese author who thanked the entity in a self-published biography of Adolf Hitler which defends the Nazi dictator.

Meanwhile, PEN Malta said it was “shocked and disgusted” at the national broadcaster for “serving as a pulpit for Nazi ideas” when it promoted the book.

The publication, titled Mein Führer Adolf Hitler – L-Istorja u l-Bijografija, author Ramon Bugeja thanked the council in the ‘special thanks’ segment of his book. However, in comments to Times of Malta, Book Council chair Mark Camilleri said the council had previously not been made aware that Bugeja had thanked them in his book and has sought legal advice on the matter.

“On behalf of the National Book Council, I want to firmly dissociate from the author, this book and its contents,” Camilleri said.

“The council did not disburse any funds to this author, nor did it promote or give any visibility to the publication in any way.”

An excerpt from the interview on TVM.

Camilleri said that the council had not been aware of their acknowledgement in the publication and had only discovered this after the book was submitted for a nomination for the National Book Prize and an adjudicator contacted them to inform them about the contents of the book as well as the mention.

Bugeja was recently on the TVM programme Ħajjitna Ktieb, presented by John Demanuele, in which he defended Hitler and said he was motivated to write the book because he claims that most people are “never educated” about the details of his life.

“We were never educated about it. We always saw this figure that caused a war that saw certain atrocities happen,” Bugeja said. Nowadays from new evidence that was previously condemned and that no one could see, the person was not even informed about what was happening. I asked myself, did this person do everything wrong, was there possibly nothing good about him?”

Bugeja claimed that Hitler had no knowledge of “atrocities” carried out during World War 2 and that it was his subordinate commanders who went “above and beyond his orders”.

“When you read history properly you can see that when he became chancellor, Hitler managed to expel all the Jews from Germany without killing a single person,” Bugeja said.

Jews and Communists had 'broken' Germany

Bugeja went on to say that “Jews and Communists and the Treaty of Versailles” had “broken” Germany and saddled it with mountainous debt prior to Hitler’s appointment as chancellor.

Broadcasting Authority CEO Joanna Spiteri told Times of Malta that the BA had not received any complaints about the episode or the programme, but that it would be investigating the programme as part of regular screening procedures.

The genocide of European Jews between 1941 and 1945, known as the Holocaust, has been widely documented. Nazi Germany and its collaborators murdered six million Jews across German-occupied Europe.

Times of Malta has contacted PBS and the Culture Ministry for comment.

Activist Manuel Delia published excerpts of Bugeja’s book on his blog saying there is simply no excuse for the Maltese state to fund, endorse, enable, and publicise an anti-semitic, Holocaust-excusing, Hitler-worshipping book.

Delia said the author goads readers to examine their “indoctrination” on knowledge of Hitler.

“The aim of this book is to explain history in a different way – through a different lens – from what we normally read and hear on Adolf Hitler and the philosophy he believed in. I’m saying this because you normally only hear how he has been described for a long time. You only hear bad things about him. They always try to make you forget or destroy the good to take away the credit this Great man deserves,” the excerpt reads, according to Delia.

'Nazi propaganda' – PEN

In a statement, PEN Malta criticised the programme and demanded an explanation from TVM as to why it had allowed the promotion of a book that contains “Nazi propaganda” without critical appraisal.

Everyone has a right to their opinion, but the public broadcaster’s duty is to know history, to point out lies and deceit, and to promote values of democracy and tolerance, the writers' organisation said.

“The public broadcaster’s duty is to know history, to point out lies and deceit, and to promote values of democracy and tolerance,” said PEN Malta president Immanuel Mifsud.

“What we have here is a serious insult to the Maltese public, which funds TVM, and an even greater insult to all the victims of this historic violence and crimes against humanity by Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. We demand from TVM and Minister Owen Bonnici an immediate investigation into how this programme came to be broadcast and to tell us what actions they will take to prevent this from ever happening again.”