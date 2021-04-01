Archbishop Charles Scicluna is celebrating Mass of the Lord’s supper with the traditional washing of the feet.
Maundy Thursday celebrates the institution of the Eucharist as the true body and blood of Jesus Christ and the institution of the sacrament of the priesthood.
The washing of the feet symbolises Christ’s washing the feet of his disciples as a symbol of love and humility.
Watch the proceedings live below.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us