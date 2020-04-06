Archbishop Charles Scicluna played the mouth harmonica - with fairly good results - in a special Holy Week message for children on Monday.

He said he enjoyed playing the instrument when he was young - although his mother complained he gave her headaches.

He also showed the children a candle holder he produced in pottery class when he was 11 years old, and a rosary he has carried in his pocket ever since his first holy communion.

In his message, the archbishop urged the children to phone their grandparents during this time of social distancing and to study despite not going to school. Homework had an all new meaning, he said.

He also urged them to follow church events on TV and to pray within their families. Public gatherings for the key dates in Holy Week, including Good Friday, have been cancelled as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.