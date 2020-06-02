The three-month ban on the celebration of Mass which was introduced due to the COVID-19 outbreak will be lifted as from the end of next week, the Archbishop announced on Tuesday.

However, the exemption from the obligation of Sunday Mass will not be lifted for the time being in view of categories of people who would still be unable to go to church.

Imposed by the Maltese bishops on March 12, the ban was the first such measure in over 200 years, following the bubonic plague of 1813.

Mgr Charles J Scicluna communicated the decision to resume Masses in a brief video message. He announced the celebration of Mass across all parishes in Malta and Gozo would resume on the feast of Corpus Christi, which marks the solemnity of the Body of Christ.

“There could have been no better occasion to celebrate the Eucharist than on such feast,” the archbishop said.

However, the resumption of Mass will be within certain restrictions. While further details would be announced in due course, Mgr Scicluna said capacity in churches would be reduced according to a set formula based on the footprint, to ensure social distancing.

For Holy Communion, people will be asked to stay in their place and the priest will give Communion in the hand.

While the use of a mask or a visor is mandatory, the archbishop said those receiving Holy Communion should wear a visor to be able to receive the Eucharist in a “dignified” manner.

Mgr Scicluna pointed out that streaming of Mass on television and social media would continue for the time being as the dispensation from going to Mass on Sundays would not be lifted.

On Monday, the archbishop will be meeting parish priests in preparation for the lifting on the ban which will involve a large number of volunteers who he thanked.

Mgr Scicluna hinted that Confirmation and First Holy Communion, which had been scheduled for May and June but had to be cancelled, could be held at the end of summer if the situation kept improving.

Tuesday's announcement followed the decision to resume funerals as from May 22, albeit under severe restrictions.

In Italy, one of the worst-hit European countries by this pandemic religious services resumed in mid-May under strict conditions.