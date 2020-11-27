Huge crowds bade a grief-filled adieu Thursday to Argentina’s favorite son Diego Maradona before he was buried on the outskirts of the capital after a farewell that at times descended into chaos.

As darkness fell, the football legend was laid to rest after a ceremony attended by family and close friends in the leafy surrounds of the Bella Vista cemetery outside Buenos Aires.

One of the greatest footballers of all time, the World Cup winner died on Wednesday aged 60, sparking mourning around the world.

