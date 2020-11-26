Stunned Argentines were plunged into grief Wednesday by the death of the country’s favourite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of Gods.”

The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills.

At 10:00 pm Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the number 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.”

