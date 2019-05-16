The Netherlands have secured their first ever trip to a Women's World Cup final after having the edge over Sweden courtesy of Jackie Groenen goal early in extra-time, last Wednesday.

Winners of the 2017 European Championship, the Netherlands have the luxury to bank on some of the best talents in Europe and despite not producing the offensive fluent football they are known for, their tenacity and grit was enough to set up a final showdown with the United States.

Defender Dominique Bloodworth, who has left Arsenal to join VfL Wolfsburg at the end of the season, underlined their change in their way of play after their semi-final victory.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

"I think we are not playing our best football which helped us win the European Championship in 2017," she explained to Times of Malta.

"But I feel that our tenacity and determination have helped us to be ruthless when it mattered most."

The Dutch fullback added also that she is excited to have the opportunity to add another silverware to her league title won with the Gunners in the 2018/2019 season.

"Winning a trophy is always amazing, but managing to do it on the big stage would be amazing," Bloodworth said.

Asked about the threat that the US will bring to the game, Bloodworth explained that they will start to think about the final as from Thursday where they will have the opportunity to scout all their videos and analyse their strengths and weaknesses.

Meanwhile, her Arsenal team mate Danielle van de Donk, has stressed the importance of gaining their physical fitness back after their latest exhausting games played in high temperatures and which has also saw them play an additional 30 minutes than the US.

"Now it will be important to rest well, eat well and concentrate day after day about the final so that we will arrive fully prepared against the United States," the Arsenal midfielder said.