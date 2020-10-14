Charmaine Gauci is answering readers questions in the latest edition of Ask Charmaine, Times of Malta’s fortnightly Facebook live show.

The Superintendent of Public Health is joined by journalist Claire Caruana to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

As cases soar across Europe, governments are taking different approaches towards the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Robert Abela said more enforcement was needed but he has so far not introduced any more stringent measures.