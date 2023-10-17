He’s just a regular 21-year-old studying to be a chef and trying to build a career in the music industry, where he is known as YSR Stan. But Stanley, a Nigerian national who moved here at 13 and calls nowhere else home but Malta, is caught in a bureaucratic limbo with no document showing he is here legally.

Stanley Tamaradenyefa Iskawski came to Malta with his mother and her partner, an EU citizen. Mother and son both held “family member of a Union citizen” residency cards. Four years later, however, his mum’s partner left Malta due to serious health issues requiring treatment in his home country and was unable to return, the young man told Times of Malta.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

While his mother has gained regular residency as a Third Country-National (TCN) worker, Stanley is caught in a bureaucratic web. He cannot retain residency as a dependent of his mother because he is now an adult. And neither can he gain residency through a work permit as he cannot work full time because he is a full-time student at the Institute for Tourism Studies.

JobsPlus, he says, has refused to grant him a part-time work permit – something that is required as part of his ITS studies. So while his classmates are improving their skills abroad, meeting international experts in the culinary field, he is stuck in Malta.

The family told Times of Malta it has sought to regularise Stanley’s residency with the help of lawyers and separately through activist Patricia Graham, who assists foreigners living in Malta. They are claiming the right of residency under EU laws that allow TCN members of the family to retain residency following the death or departure of an EU national, or estrangement from them.

A younger Stanley

They have also made their case for Stanley to retain residency as a student or, separately, as a person who has lived in Malta for over five years. But, for years now, when they ask for an update about his residency or migration status, they are told by immigration authorities to wait.

In the meantime, he cannot open a bank account, start driving lessons or do anything that requires an identification card, such as rent a place or earn a stipend. As a 21-year-old, he yearns to gain independence and be able to return the care he received from his mother. But he cannot do much except wait and diligently continue his studies, now in their fourth year.

The only silver lining – if you could call it that – is that his hardships have seen him create music that could earn him a living once he is regularised.

My music is about the struggles I’ve been through and my aspirations

“My music is about the struggles I’ve been through and my aspirations, including wanting to help my mother, Mildred retire. She has done so much for me: if I were to write a list about her support, it would take years. She could have left me behind to pursue a better life for herself but she pushed through and raised me right, teaching me to respect people.

“My mum would work to pay my school fees and make sure I pursue what I love. She went to healthcare school during the day while working night shifts to better her and my situation. She pushed through and pushed me.

Stanley with his mother, Mildred.

“At the moment, though, I cannot go anywhere: I’m just stuck going to school and making music.”

Stanley started his music career less than two years ago. While he was always into art, a friend suggested he gives music a go. “I’d climb in bed, hold a blanket around me to make the space soundproof and record in the phone with broken headphones. That’s how it started. Since then, I’ve shot some music videos for my songs and collaborated with a US artist.”

The dream is to grow his music not just locally but also abroad. However, he knows he will always call Malta his home. “All points of my career point towards Malta. Where did it start? It all started right here – Malta. From whoever supported me to all those who listened to my music, it started in Malta.”

Times of Malta contacted the Home Affairs Ministry about Stanley's case on Friday. Late on Monday, a spokesperson for Identity Malta replied: Without going into the merit of the case, Identità is in contact with the person concerned and is looking into his case.