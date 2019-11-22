Aston Martin Red Bull Racing needed a new challenge after three record-breaking pit stops this season - including one at the Brazilian Grand Prix - and they found it in Russia at an altitude of nearly 33,000 feet on board an Ilyushin Il-76 MDK cosmonaut training plane.

Video: AFP

Sixteen pit crew members took a crash course in cosmonaut training in preparation for multiple Zero-G flights in the plane’s fuselage along with the 2005 RB1 F1 car and a 10-strong film crew.

Each flight consisted of a series of parabolas, with the aircraft climbing at a 45° angle, then falling in a ballistic arc, to produce a period of near weightlessness of around 22 seconds before the next climb.