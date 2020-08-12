Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said the city of Bergamo’s terrible suffering during the coronavirus pandemic provides “extra motivation” to his side as the Italian underdogs go into Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon.

“We know the level of expectation that there is around this match, and how much passion there is for Atalanta in Bergamo and the surrounding province,” Gasperini told reporters on Tuesday.

