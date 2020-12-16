Athletics Malta has launched a major infrastructural investment project at the Matthew Micallef St John Athletics Stadium in Marsa with the aim of creating a world-class venue for local athletes while supporting the association’s drive at transforming the area into an international sporting hub.

The investment was announced by Andy Grech, Athletics Malta president, in the presence of Clifton Grima, Parliamentary Secretary for Sport, as well as officials from the Maltese Olympic Committee and Sport Malta.

Interestingly, there are four current track and field athletes behind the project, namely Paula Grech, Dario Mangion, Julian Mifsud and Luke Micallef.

