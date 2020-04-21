Atletico Madrid has lended the kitchens of its stadium to prepare meals for families most vulnerable.

Video: AFP

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, has announced an agreement with the Atlético Madrid football club to use the kitchens of their stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano, to prepare meals for families vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The kitchen’s central production unit has more than a thousand square meters and can facilitate the preparation of 1,000 to 50,000 meals per day.

The stadium’s kitchens are equipped with 22 high-capacity industrial ovens and a refrigeration area that allows food to be cooled quickly once cooking is complete, in compliance with food safety guidelines.