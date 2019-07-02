Maya Azzopardi has set a new national record in the 200 metres freestyle during the European Junior Swimming Championships that are currently being held in Kazan, Russia.

The Neptunes swimmer swap the four-lap race in a time of two minutes 6.76 seconds during the qualifying heats.

Her timing was almost 0.5 of a second faster than her own national mark of 2.07.20 she had set at the Montenegro GSSE last May.

The result surely continues to show the continuous improvement made by the young swimmer who has opted to move to Italy where she is practicing the sport on a professional basis under coach Simone Palombi.

Since January, Azzopardi has set no less than 11 national records.