For Neil Crossey, Monday morning was a particularly exciting and nerve-wracking day.

It was the first time since the pandemic hit Malta in March that he chose to send all of his five children back to school.

“As one of our children has special needs and is vulnerable, we are slightly apprehensive, as we do not know what to expect but hopefully the measures at school are successful,” he said.

Neil was one of the many parents who waved their children goodbye as they had their temperatures checked and hands sanitized at the entrance of public schools, opening after a two-day teacher's strike ended.

The government had reached an agreement with the Malta Union of Teachers along with representatives of the Church and Independent schools to re-open despite a spike in COVID-19 numbers.

Parents speaking to reporters about first day back at school Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Speaking to reporters outside of a school in San Ġwann, most parents commented about how happy they were to have their children back at school.

“Our soon is very happy to be back, he missed his friends, teachers and also the classroom,” said Irina, whose son is in Year 3.

The Education Ministry reported that attendance was normal and comparable to levels prior to the holidays.

"Our records show that situation in schools was back to that before the festive holidays, with a regular attendance from students," a spokesperson said.

The Malta Union of Teachers head Marco Bonnici added:“We have had no reports from teachers of students not attending classes today."

A spokesperson for the Maltese Association of State School Students agreed, saying that on Monday, no parents reached out to complain or file a report that their child was not attending school.

Children get their hands sanitised outside the school gates. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Whilst children returned physically to government schools on Monday, the situation in one Independent school was quite the opposite.

“On Monday we had 76 out of 460 of our senior students attend class physically,” explained Stefania Bartolo Head of San Andrea School.

San Andrea was one of the two independent schools which back in December announced that students were to work from home for the first two weeks after the festive holidays. She explained that after the meetings held with the government and other school unions, the school gave parents a choice.

“We informed them that we will be opening our school physically for students who wish to attend school, but also that online lessons will be available too."

She explained that many parents opted to have their children stay at home. “Whatever the situation is, learning is still taking place as. Not much has changed compared to the first term, and parents will always have the choice from one day to the other whether they want to follow online or physically.”

Joanne Cocks, whose 14-year-old son attends San Andrea explained that he will continue following lessons online.

“Whilst he misses school greatly, we believe that in the current situation we believe it is safer for him to be at home.”

Her son has been able to continue following lessons which are streamed live from the classroom.

“Hats off to the school as they have invested a lot, and the school shows that the priority is the children’s wellbeing.”