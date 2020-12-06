Lionel Messi’s Barcelona suffered a fourth Liga defeat of the season as they went down 2-1 to Cadiz on Saturday, while Real Madrid eased the pressure on Zinedine Zidane with their first league win since October.

Barca are now a distant seventh, 12 points off leaders Atletico Madrid, who beat Real Valladolid 2-0.

“It’s a gigantic step backwards for our chances to fight for La Liga, you have to see it like that,” the Catalans’ coach Ronald Koeman said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta