Malta international pivot Samuel Deguara has agreed to join San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

The 7-foot-4 center, who was instrumental piece during the Thailand’s Mono Vampire’s ABL finals season in 2018 where they lost in a tightly contested five-game series in the Finals to the eventual champions San Miguel Alab Pilipinas, will now be joining the Philippine side.

Deguara has been seen practising with the team for the past week, and was officially unveiled on Thursday.

Replacing Adrian Forbes, Deguara was among of the best big men in the league the past two years, averaging 21.6 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocked shots with Mono Vampire in 2018.

Deguara’s production suffered a slight dip last season while playing in a different system under then Hong Kong Eastern head coach Edu Torres, but still managed to produce an efficient 16.4 points, 13.6 boards, and 1.4 blocks average per outing, while shooting 65 percent from the field.

“I’m really excited,” said Deguara.

“Joining Alab, I make sure to take care of all the details to improve my game and help the team win with my contributions on the court. My experience from Thailand and Hong Kong helped a lot in my development.”

Joining former teammate Jason Brickman is expected to be beneficial for both players after exhibiting great chemistry during their time with Mono Vampire, playing some of their best seasons in the ABL.

Deguara is expected to suit up when San Miguel Alab Pilipinas hosts the Singapore Slingers on December 15 at the Sta Rosa Multipurpose Complex in Laguna, Philippines.