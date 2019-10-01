Three men were hospitalised on Tuesday following a fight in the middle of a busy Qormi road on Tuesday.

Video of the fight doing the rounds on social media showed a bare-bottomed man beating someone up with a baton. In the video, a person can be seen on the ground beneath the rear end of a pick-up truck as another lies on the ground in daylight.

Next to them, a woman can be seen holding a dog on a leash.

The police said the fight broke out after people inside two separate cars began arguing in Triq l-Erba’ Qaddisin at around 12.15pm.

As a result of the fight, two men from Fgura, both aged 20, and a 46-year-old man from Luqa were hospitalised. A 33-year-old woman from Fgura and a 65-year-old man from Fgura were also involved.

It is not known what the argument was about.

The condition of the people taken to hospital is not yet known. The police are investigating.