Ultra tri-athlete Fabio Spiteri broke his own record in an epic run-swim-run challenge across Gozo and Malta.

The 45-year-old battled jellyfish, heat and choppy seas to complete the challenge in aid of horse sanctuary RMJ on Sunday.

He ran 15km across Gozo, swam 6.3km to Malta, then ran 30 km to Birżebbuġa in a new record time of 5hrs and 36 minutes.

Watch him complete his challenge - and explain why he does it: