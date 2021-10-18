Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti’s final episode of Rewind: Great Exhibitions Revisited has been recently released.

The video series has examined some of the organisation’s past major exhibitions, including Jewellery in Malta, Costume in Malta and the Edward Caruana Dingli exhibition.

The series is ending by recalling The Devil of the Brush: Speed as Artistic Virtue, guest curated by Keith Sciberras.

Held at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in 2018, the exhibition was a first of its kind for Patrimonju. It moved away from the examination of objects for their type and function and explored the concept of speed and its manifestation in art.

The chosen works displayed the exciting dynamics between artistic invention and technical brilliance through paintings, statu­ary, drawings, modelli and bozzetti executed by the major protagonists of Maltese art bet­ween 1650 and 2000.

In the episode, Sciberras examines the concept of speed and details how the exhibition pieces were chosen for the show.

Francesca Balzan, exhibition coordinator, and Michael Lowell, CEO of FPM, share some behind-the-scenes stories from the set-up of the exhibition.

To watch the whole series, log on to https://www.patrimonju.org/projects/rewind.