Ben Camille experienced the challenges of playing golf in this week’s edition of GAME ON.

He met with J.J. Micallef, who is one of Malta’s leading golfers, who gave a quick insight into the sport.

Micallef said that when one plays golf, he has to take a lot of elements into consideration, including the kind of grass on that particular course and the strength and direction of the wind among others.

“A golfer normally has 14 different clubs that help him go through all sorts of conditions and challenges during play,” Micallef said.

“I look at this sport as an individual challenge – it’s just me and the ball. Everything depends on how I play the ball and the opponent can do nothing to make me play badly.

“When I was young I started to practise tennis at the Marsa Sports Club but when I went into golf, my coach told my parents that I should just focus on golf and since then it’s become an integral part of my life even though nobody in my family played the game.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta