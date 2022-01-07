In the first episode of the new series of GAMEON, Ben Camille catches up with sailor Lacey Aquilina, who is currently stepping up her preparations for next year’s Games of the Small States of Europe which will be held in Malta.

Aquilina told Ben Camille that she has started practising the sport at a very young age and has never looked back.

“I have been sailing for 12 years now,” Aquilina said.

“I started when I was only six years old at Birżebbuġa Sailing Club. My father is a former sailor who won the gold medal for Malta at the Games of the Small States of Europe and also represented the country at the Olympic Games, you can say that I was born on a boat.”

Aquilina said her focus at the moment is to prepare well for next year’s GSSE where the goal of the national team is to win as many medals as possible.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta