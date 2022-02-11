Janet Richard and Jeremy Zammit are two of Malta’s biggest talents in track and field events as the two young athletes, despite their young age, have established themselves as the best in their respective disciplines, setting also a spate of national records.

In this week’s edition of GAMEON, Ben Camille spoke with the two rising stars and tried to get to know their development in the sport.

Janet Richard caught the headlines in the last national championships when she managed to break Tanya Blake’s long-standing 400 metres record of 54.29 seconds that had existed for almost two decades. In fact, she completed the race in a time of 54.06 seconds.

“To break the record was a pleasant surprise as we were coming from a COVID-19 lockdown that forced the closure of the athletics facilities in Malta and we could only train on the road,” Richard said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta