Ben Camille this week met with Maltese tennis players Elaine Genovese and Liam Delicata who spoke about their passion for the sport and the challenges they face to try and become better players.

Elaine Genovese is one of the most successful and experienced tennis players in Malta.

During her career, she has managed to win ten medals for Malta in the Games of the Small States of Europe and is now looking forward to bringing more success during next year’s edition.

“I have quite enjoyed a lot of success in the Small Nations Games where I managed to win so far ten medals,” Genovese said.

“Winning a medal for your country in these Games is very special. In the last two editions, winning a silver medal with Francesca Curmi was a really memorable experience.

