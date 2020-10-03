Bernard Grech made an appeal to party unity and acknowledged his own imperfections in his first words as Nationalist Party leader on Saturday night.



“There are people that I had a lot of faith in and that I chose, and others that I did not have faith in and who asked me to trust them. All these people came together into one team: a victorious team,” Grech said in an impromptu victory

speech at PN headquarters in Pieta’.

Votes in the leadership race between himself and incumbent Adrian Delia were still being counted when Grech spoke shortly before 9pm, but his victory had already been confirmed by Delia, who conceded defeat earlier. Party sources told Times of Malta that Grech was on course to win more than 66 per cent of the

vote.

Bernard Grech speaks at PN HQ. Video: Matthew Xuereb

Grech, a lawyer who has never occupied a political office before, gained popularity through regular appearances on television in which he defended the PN’s position during political discussions.

He was brought into the party’s official structures by Delia, who has said he wanted Grech to run as a PN candidate in the next general election.



In a Facebook post on Saturday night, Grech said he was certain Delia would “continue to play his part to the benefit of the party from now on forward”.

Grech emerged as a unity candidate for those within the party who had tired of Delia’s leadership, seeing off early frontrunners such as MP Therese Comodini Cachia, who eventually backed him.

So too did many other of the party’s MPs, as well as heavyweights such as former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi, and polls suggested he led Delia from the outset.



His image took a knock following revelations about his less-than-impeccable record with the taxman, and on Saturday night he alluded to those failings, saying “I’m not perfect”.



“Nobody is perfect, but the people don't want perfection, they want genuineness,” he said.



“They want us to pay attention and to tell the truth.”



Grech said the party now had to “ensure that the Nationalist Party can once again become the natural party of the Maltese people.”



