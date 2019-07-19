Ray Farrugia was in good spirit ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier against Norway as the Malta coach was confident his players will be able to offer a stiff challenge to the Scandinavians at the Ullevaal Stadium tonight (kick-off: 8.45pm).

The national team heads into their first international assignment of the 2019-20 season on the back of two disappointing defeats in Sweden (0-3) and at home to Romania (0-4) last June. If one also takes into consideration the grim record Malta boasts against Norway on the international scene, everything seems to be pointing for another tough night for the Maltese players.

However, Farrugia was in typical positive mood when addressing the media and said that his players were in a far better physical condition than they were last June and he had no doubt that they will be able to offer a stern challenge to the hosts today.

“Facing Norway is always a difficult match for a team like Malta,” Farrugia told a news conference.

“The team is coming from two disappointing results against Sweden and Romania but I feel that this time around we are in a far better physical shape. Last June’s matches came after a long Premier League season that was decided by a title decider and the majority of the players were in a poor condition.

“If you look at our match against Romania, in particular, the players were mentally very tired and that mirrored in our performance. This time around we are in a far better condition and the team is looking forward to prove themselves against Norway.”

The Malta coach conceded Malta’s traditional troubles when facing Scandinavian sides but he emphasized that the only way they can make up for that is by playing as a team, with every player working for each other.

“If you look at all the results achieved by the national team, you will find that against Norway we always encountered big problems,” the Malta coach conceded.

“They are a big and powerful side but we still have the tools to get grips with their game. As you all know we don’t have big stars in our team that can change the game single-handedly but we boast a hard-working group of players who together is capable of offering a stern challenge to any team.

“If we are compact throughout the game and every player follows his instruction to the letter than I have no doubt that we can aspire to get a positive result.”

Farrugia said that he had no injury worries for today’s match and can choose from a full squad.

The Malta coach gave no clues on his team’s selection today but watching the team’s training session at the Ulleval Stadium he may be tempted to give a debut Nikolai Muscat and Triston Caruana in the heart of the team’s engine room ahead of the usual back-three of Andrei Agius, Zach Muscat and Steve Borg.

Joseph Mbong and Juan Corbalan are expected to operate on the flanks in support of attacking trio of Jean Paul Farrugia, Alfred Effiong and Kyrian Nwoko.

The Malta coach said that Norway are very similar to Sweden in the style of game they play. Asked whether he will take any lesson from the defeat in Stockholm last June, the Malta coach said: “Sweden and Norway are very similar in the way they express their football. If you look back at our match against Sweden, the team was at a par with our opponents for much of the opening 45 minutes.

“In fact if you look at the game statistics of that first half there was very little separating both teams. But in the second half we suffered a dip in performance and the match ended as it did.

“Norway are very strong physically with some wonderful players like Martin Odegaard and Joshua Smith but I believe that in football anything can happen so you never know.”

Joseph Mbong has been one of the emerging stars of Farrugia’s national team, with the Hibernians winger consistently producing solid performances, with his stand-out showing coming against the Faroe Island where he produced a late surge to earn his team the penalty that sealed a famous 2-1.

“I can only say that I managed to become the player that I am the coach thanks to the support and mentoring of all the coaches that I have both at the national team and at my club Hibernians,” the young winger said.

“We may go on the pitch 11 players but every member of the squad plays an important role even if they don’t play. Personally, I think that I have improved as a player because I’m constantly pushed by my fellow team-mates and that inspires to always step up a level.

“Every time I don the national team shirt, I always try to give my 100 per cent. I’m always looking to keep my feet rooted firmly to the ground and work hard as I know that I can always improve.”

Looking ahead of the Norway qualifier Mbong is under no illusion of the difficult task awaiting the team.

“Norway are very strong physically but we are very well prepared,” he said.

“This week we had some intensive training sessions and the team looks in a good shape and hopefully we can upset our opponents and get a positive result.”

PAST ENCOUNTERS

Friendlies

05-11-61 Malta vs Norway 1-1

03-07-62 Norway vs Malta 5-0

07-02-90 Malta vs Norway 1-1

08-02-92 Malta vs Norway 0-0

09-02-05 Malta vs Norway 0-3

European Championship

14-12-94 Malta vs Norway 0-1

07-06-95 Norway vs Malta 2-0

02-06-07 Norway vs Malta 4-0

21-11-07 Malta vs Norway 1-4

10-10-14 Malta vs Norway 0-3

10-10-15 Norway vs Malta 2-0

Probable formation: H. Bonello, Z. Muscat, A. Agius, S. Borg, J. Mbong, T. Caruana, N. Muscat, A. Effiong, J. Corbalan, K. Nwoko, J.P. Farrugia.

Referee: Dumintri Muntean (Moldova FA).