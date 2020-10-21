Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his “excellent” Manchester United side on Tuesday after Marcus Rashford’s late strike saw them win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

“The performance was good and we deserved to win it. It was a better performance than last time and it shows how we have developed,” Solskjaer said following the 2-1 victory at the Parc des Princes in the Group H opener.

