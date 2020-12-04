Ħamrun Spartans missed the chance of taking sole leadership in the BOV Premier League when they could not go beyond a 2-2 draw against lowly Lija Athletic at the Centenary Stadium.

This was a disappointing result for the ambitious Spartans who held control of the match for long stretches but they were let down by some lapses in concentration in defence for which they were soundly punished Lija’s talisman Erjon Beu.

In fact, the Albanian forward profited from some lax marking by the Reds to put his team ahead late in the first half.

