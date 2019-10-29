Two birds have been released in the wild by BirdLife Malta after being treated for gunshot wounds.
The Marsh Harrier and Honey Buzzard were both rescued a few weeks ago.
"Luckily they only needed a few weeks under our care to be ready to fly again," BirdLife said in a tweet.
