Birkirkara ended the first part of the season as leaders of the BOV Women’s League after defeating Kirkop United 4-0 in the final game of 2019.

Heading into the 2020 fixtures, the Stripes maintained their three-point lead over Mġarr United.

Against Kirkop, coach Melania Bajada made one change from their Super Cup success as Veronique Mifsud replaced Kailey Willis in midfield.

Kirkop, on their part, had Birkirkara loanee Sarah Urpani in their starting line-up.

Experienced goalkeeper Sharon Constantino was between the sticks with Raisa, her daughter, on the bench.

Birkirkara had to wait until the second half to make sure of the win after the Reds held the Stripes to a goalless stalemate at half-time.

Nonetheless, Loza Abera and Stephania Farrugia grabbed a brace each to secure a comfortable victory for Bajada’s team.

While Farrugia has now scored five goals for her side, Abera has moved to the 19-goal tally to strengthen her place as the league’s top scorer.

Three goals behind the Ethiopia forward is Haley Bugeja whose hat-trick propelled Mġarr towards a 3-1 win over Mosta as they remain in the hunt for the title.

Mġarr had youth goalkeeper Christiana Pisani in goal while newcomers Emma Zammit and Yolande Attard were also handed a rare start.

Macedonia’s Simona Krstanoska scored Mosta’s goal – her first of the season.

Elsewhere, Swieqi United broke little sweat to defeat bottom side Hibernians 10-0. Malta international Jade Flask found the net four times.

For this game, coach Keith Gouder deployed young goalkeeper Mandy Caruana instead of captain Vesna Vitanova.

Aleksandra Georgieva, Ruth Steer Chetham, Charlene Zammit, Kelly Agius Pace, Demi Magrin and Chloe Ann Ellul grabbed the other goals for the Oranges.

Swieqi are in third with 16 points but with a game in hand against Mosta which will be resumed on January 21.

NEXT FIXTURES

Tuesday - January 7

Mosta Ground: 20.15, Mosta vs Raiders Għargħur

Dingli Ground: 20.15, Birkirkara vs Mġarr United

Mġarr Ground: 20.15, Kirkop United vs Swieqi United

MD10 bye: Hibernians

CURRENT STANDINGS: