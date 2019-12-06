Birkirkara chalked up their third win on the trot in the BOV Women’s League after defeating Raiders Għargħur 8-1.

With this win, the Stripes have now moved clear at the top of the standings, three points clear of second-placed Mġarr United who were not in action this week.

The Stripes virtually wrapped up the three points by the end of the first 45 minutes as they led Raiders 4-1.

It looked as though Raiders could make life difficult for Birkirkara when Leanne Micallef’s penalty had cancelled out Raina Giusti’s fifth minute opener for the Stripes.

But, the Stripes quickly took control of the game when Ethiopia forward Loza Abera put them ahead in the 25th minute before young Kailey Willis found the net three times between the 28th and the 55th minutes.

Abera bagged her second of the match and the 10th of the season on 75 minutes before Tracy Teuma and Alishia Sultana wrapped up the comprehensive victory with late goals.

Kirkop United secured their second successive win after defeating Hibernians

6-2.

The Reds’ protagonist was Sarah Urpani who grabbed four goals.

The Paolites broke the deadlock after three minutes thanks to Lorna Cassar. Their lead did not last long, though, as Estonian forward Liivi Sormus drew level seven minutes later before Urpani made it 2-1 a minute after.

Emily Pace’s free-kick stunned Hibernians as Kirkop started to extend their advantage, with Urpani making it 4-1 just before half-time.

At the restart, Shakira Bugeja pulled one back for Hibs but an Urpani’s brace sealed the Paolites fate as Kirkop moved up to fourth on six points.

Elsewhere, the game between Swieqi United and Mosta was abandoned after 21 minutes due to numerous power cuts and low visibility at the Dingli Ground.

The encounter will resume on January 21 at the Mġarr Ground.

NEXT FIXTURES

TUESDAY

Mosta Ground: 20.15, Hibernians vs Birkirkara.

Dingli Ground: 20.15, Kirkop United vs Mġarr United.

Mġarr Ground: 20.15, Raiders Għargħur vs Swieqi United.

MD8 bye: Mosta.

Standings:

1. Birkirkara (6 games played) 16

2. Mġarr United (6) 13

3. Swieqi United (5) 10

4. Kirkop United (5) 6

5. Raiders Għargħur (6) 5

6. Mosta (4) 2

7. Hibernians (6) 1