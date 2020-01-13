Birkirkara resumed their league duties where they had left off in the final game of 2019 as they opened the new year with a 3-1 victory over title challengers Mġarr United.

A win that has enabled the Stripes to open a six-point lead over the Greens who have been joined by Swieqi United at the 19-point tally.

The Oranges, though, have a game in hand against Mosta which they will play on January 21. Should they chalk up a victory against the Blues, Keith Gouder’s side would move three points behind Melania Bajada-led Birkirkara.

After a goalless stalemate in the first half, Birkirkara forged ahead on the 53rd minute when Ann-Marie Said headed home from a corner-kick. The Stripes defender has had already netted against the Greens in the first round tie and in the Super Cup showdown at the National Stadium.

Birkirkara made sure of the win with two goals from Ethiopia forward Loza Abera as she has now scored 24 goals in all competitions for the Stripes.

Her impressive form in the months of November and December have also earned her the Player of the Month award, her first since embarking in Maltese football.

Mġarr pulled one back deep into stoppage time through Haley Bugeja, who is the second leading scorer on 17 goals - four behind Abera.

Meanwhile, Swieqi broke little sweat to defeat Kirkop as they won 5-0. The Oranges opened a four-goal lead in the first half with a brace each from Jade Flask and Demi Magrin.

Midfielder Kayleigh Chetcuti wrapped up the win with the fifth goal, 20 minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Raiders Għargħur secured a comfortable victory with a 6-1 scoreline against Mosta.

Rodianne Zerafa and Rosalie Cauchi scored twice for Raiders in the first-half.

After the change of ends, Zerafa found the net again while two goals from Rebecca Naudi and a late one from Michela Bonello Ghio sealed the three points for Denis Guerra’s team.

Meanwhile, Mosta’s scorer was Julia Egging.

While the two abandoned games - Kirkop United vs Mosta and Swieqi United vs Mosta - will be resumed on January 14 and January 21, week 11 of the league will be played on Tuesday, January 28 as the national team will be involved in two international friendlies against Switzerland (Tuesday, 14 - 18.30) and Turkey (Friday, 17 - 15.00).

STANDINGS: Birkirkara (9 games) 25; Swieqi United (8) 19; Mġarr United (9) 19; Raiders Għargħur (8) 8; Kirkop United (8) 6; Mosta (6) 2; Hibernians (8) 1.

NEXT FIXTURES

TUESDAY - 20.15

Kirkop United vs Mosta - Dingli Ground

(To be resumed from minute 60)

TUESDAY, JAN. 21 - 20.15

Swieqi United vs Mosta - Mġarr Ground

(To be resumed from minute 21)