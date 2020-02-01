Birkirkara women made a big step towards a fourth consecutive title after defeating second-place Swieqi United 5-0, last Tuesday.

This victory enabled the Stripes to open a six-point lead at the top of the Women's League over both Swieqi and Mġarr United, with the Greens beating Raiders Għargħur 5-2 in their league match.

Against Swieqi, Birkirkara coach Melania Bajada handed a debut to central defender Toma Abu, 25-year-old from Nigeria.

Birkirkara managed to forge ahead midway into the first half when RainaGiusti fired a thumping volley from the edge of the area.

Nonetheless, the Oranges still looked well and alive in the encounter as they were trying to break down Birkirkara's backline.

However, after the break, the Stripes outworked their opponents as they found four more goals to wrap up their comfortable victory.

Two goals each from Esther Anu and Loza Abera helped Bajada's team collect three valuable points.

With her brace against Swieqi, Abera is now leading the top scorers list with 23 goals.

A Haley Bugeja hat-trick spearheaded Mġarr to a 5-2 win over Raiders Għargħur to join Swieqi on the 22-point tally.

The other goals came through Brenda Borg and Yolande Attard. Meanwhile, Rodianne Zerafa grabbed Raiders' both goals.

Elsewhere, Mosta defeated Hibernians 7-1 for their first win of the season. The Blues' goal came from Yulya Carella, Dirjana Hristovska, Lynn Fenech, Kylie Pantallaresco, Simona Krstanovska and a brace from Leah Aryes.

Lorna Cassar was the Hibernians scorer.

Standings: Birkirkara (10 games) 28; Swieqi United (10) 22, Mġarr United (10) 22; Kirkop United (9) 9; Raiders Għargħur (9) 8; Mosta (9) 5; Hibernians (9) 1.

NEXT FIXTURES

TUESDAY - 20.15

Swieqi United vs Mġarr United - Dingli Ground

Raiders Għargħur vs Hibernians - Mġarr Ground

WEDNESDAY - 20.15

Mosta vs Kirkop United - Mosta Ground

MD12 bye: Birkirkara