Black Friday brought a sales boom for electronics and appliance retailers but tighter budgets meant consumers were more reluctant to splash out, a leading retail lobby believes.

“If people previously had €20 to spend, now they have €15,” Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo told Times of Malta.

Retailers selling so-called ‘brown goods’ – TVs, computers, phones – did well, though sales were spread out across November as retailers prepared offers ahead of the World Cup.

Video: Times of Malta / Karl Andrew Micallef

It was a tougher day for clothes stores, though.

“The foot traffic was there, but people seem to have lower budgets than in previous years,” Mamo said. “High-end fashion retailers saw limited success. Fast fashion stores had a stronger day.”

Maltese consumers have had to contend with sky-high inflation rates this year, as prices shoot up at a much higher pace than wages.

The result has been a contraction in consumer spending, as people rein in their shopping urges.

Mamo said that seemed to be reflected in sales patterns.

“People seem to be buying things for their children, but making do with last year’s clothes for themselves.”

The Chamber of SMEs said some retailers have started stretching their discount deals across all of November, rather than stick to Black Friday weekend.

But following two years of COVID-19 gloom, it was a welcome day for retailers and shop owners.

Shoppers flock to Sliema

Despite the dampened shopping enthusiasm, shops in Sliema saw brisk business throughout the day.

Shop windows throughout Bisazza Street, Tower Road, and Tigné Point shopping centre, among others, displayed advertised discounts and special offers hoping to attract clients from the numerous bargain hunters.

Silvana Diaz, one of the many shoppers in the area, described the atmosphere across Sliema’s commercial hubs as “crazy, like a jungle”.

Diaz, of Colombia, eagerly waited for the day in order to buy souvenirs for her friends back home.

Black Friday, an American tradition, has becoming increasingly popular in Malta and has become a yearly appointment for shopping enthusiasts and bargain hunters.

Tops, shirts, blankets, tracksuit bottoms, jackets, shoes and casual dresses were among the items bought by people Times of Malta talked to on the Sliema streets.

Karl Brincat Gatt was busy roaming through shops looking for early Christmas gifts.

Despite buying several items, Shanika Grech Bezzina and Shalysha Schembri, of Paola, were expecting lower prices on the day.

Camille, a French national, had similar sentiments: “I was expecting more discounts.”

Still, Mehdi Bubetra said the discounts of the day are especially welcome in Malta where retail prices are estimated to be some five per cent higher than mainland Europe.

Amid the rising cost-of-living, people were waiting more eagerly for the day, especially students, he said.

Police superintendent Mario Haber said that more police officers were assigned to the area on the day.

No incidents were reported though traffic yesterday was noticeably higher than the norm.