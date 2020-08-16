The Portland Trail Blazers booked an NBA playoff showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers with a scintillating 126-122 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday in a Western Conference play-in game.

In the league’s first play-in game to determine a post-season berth since 1956, Damian Lillard scored 31 points and Bosnian big man Jusuf Nurkic delivered 22 points and 21 rebounds as Portland rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit.

