Britain's coronavirus lockdown will stay in place until at least June 1, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, as he unveiled cautious plans to lift restrictions imposed seven weeks ago.

"This is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week," he said in a televised address but added that some primary school children could return and shops re-open from June 1.

He said the UK was establishing a new COVID-19 alert system run by a new joint biosecurity centre.

For this week, he said people should continue to work from home if they can but those who cannot should go to work but avoid public transport and maintain social distancing.

From Wednesday people can go out of their homes and even play sport, but only with members of their households.

By June 1 it may be possible to start the phased reopening of shops and primary schools, with secondary schools reopening before the holidays.

By July, it is hoped to reopen hospitality places if medical advice allows it.

Quarantine would be introduced on people coming into the UK by air.

