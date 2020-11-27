Young bowling sensation Kayden Lagana continued to reach new heights in his game after setting two personal bests in the Cisk Double League this week.

The 13-year-old, who is a student in the National School of Sport, teamed up with Daniel Grech, of Team South, when they went up against Mauro Anastasi and Mark Muscat, of Volkswagen.

Lagana put on an impressive display as he broke two personal bests when posting a high game of 275 pins and three-game series of 699.

These scores were a significant improvement on his previous bests which stood at 267 pins (high game) and 680 (three-game series).

Lagana, who is a member of the Bowling Academy Malta, won the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month earlier this year.