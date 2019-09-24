The official trailer for Netflix’s Breaking Bad film, officially titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, debuted during the 71 edition of the Emmy Awards.

The movie will appear six years after Breaking Bad aired its series finale, but the plot picks up where the show had left off.

The movie will follow the character of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after he breaks free of his neo-Nazi captors and drives away in his black Chevrolet El Camino, which may have inspired the sequel's title.

Netflix’s official synopsis for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reads: “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

The award-winning drama series had premiered in January 2008 and lasted for five seasons.

RELATED STORIES Who won what at the 2019 Emmys?

At the centre of the show are high school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston), turned drug dealer to support his family after being diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, and Jesse Pinkman, a drug dealer and one of his former students. The two start producing and selling crystal meth, as Walter becomes the drug lord known as Heisenberg.

At the end of the show's finale, Jesse was being held captive of neo-Nazis who were forcing him to cook drugs in a compound. With Walter's help, however, Jesse manages to escape.

The director of Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan also wrote and directed the movie.

When the New York Times asked Mr Paul about the possibility of familiar faces showing up, the actor played coy.

"All I can say, I think people will be really happy with what they see," he said.

A recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter also revealed that you can expect to see "more than 10 familiar characters from the show" in El Camino.

"We don't slow down to explain things to a non Breaking Bad audience," Mr Gilligan told the publication.

Mr Gilligan also told The Hollywood Reporter that he started thinking of the movie's story line before he finished Breaking Bad.

In 2018, he revealed to Mr Paul the Jesse-focused plot, who agreed to be part of the movie because he "would follow Vince into a fire."

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be released by Netflix on October 11 and in select theatres.