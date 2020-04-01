The Superintendent for Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, will give her daily briefing on latest coronavirus developments in Malta at 12.30pm.
The briefing will be carried live below.
Thirteen new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Tuesday, with all but five having been locally transmitted.
That was the highest daily number since 19 cases were detected on Wednesday, March 25. Malta up to Tuesday had 169 confirmed coronavirus cases.
