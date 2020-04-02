Updated with an adjusted figure by the authorities.

Seven new coronavirus cases were reported overnight, the Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci said on Thursday. All but one were local transmission.

The total number of cases now stands at 195.

The imported case was a 22 year old woman who had been to Morocco with another previously known case. All people in that group are being checked.

The local transmission cases were:

A Filipino man 36 who lives in Malta.

A man 42, who went to work while having symptoms. Contract tracing is underway and seven people have been quarantined.

A man 27, who also went to work. Four colleagues have been quarantined along with a relative.

A woman, 59, who was in contact with previously known cases.

A woman 43, who was unemployed.

A woman, 26, a healthcare worker. She went to work the day before showing symptoms.Her work colleagues have been quarantined and patients are being checked.

(Eight new cases were previously reported, but one had actually tested positive on Wednesday and was retested and confirmed positive again on Thursday.)

Gauci said many of the patients displayed symptoms such as coughs and high temperature but some had shown gastric ailments.

Asked about her position on hunting, she said it was not the public health authorities who decided whether the spring hunting season should go ahead. However, the measures issued by the health authorities had to observed, notably, the requirement of social distancing and that vulnerable people did not go out except for essential needs.

On the possible risk of infection from postal articles, Gauci said such a risk was minimal but since the virus could exist on surfaces for between 24 and 48 hours, it would be wise for people to leave mail aside for a couple of days.

Gauci underlined the importance of any people showing symptoms to immediately go for tests after phoning the authorities.

Gauci stressed that people who test positive should be supported, not stigmatised.