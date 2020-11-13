Popular local band Brikkuni is performing tracks from their latest album in three intimate concerts at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, this weekend.

Il-Ħajja, il-Mewt, in-Nisa is the band’s fourth studio release.

Its much-awaited launch concert was cancelled earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Tickets for the live performances are limited due to social distancing requirements, but one may watch the performance live tomorrow, November 14, through the centre’s Livestream option.

Italian duo Edgar Allan Paul will be supporting Brikkuni.

The concerts will be held today and tomorrow at 8pm and on Sunday at 7pm at the Spazju Kreattiv Theatre. For tickets for the live shows and the online performance tomorrow, log on to www.kreattivita.org.