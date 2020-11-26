GEORGIA 0

MALTA 4

Zammit 34

Bugeja 45, 52, 58

GEORGIA

T. Gabunia; G. Kadagishvili, N. Chkhartishvili, N. Danelia (E. Kakianashvili), T. Bakradze (60 A. Bolkradze), L. Chichinadze, K. Tchknoia, A. Cheminava (79 T. Epitashvili), N. Sutidze, T. Todadze (79 M. Bebia), A. Jojua.



MALTA

J. Xuereb; E. Lipman (60 J. Flask). S. Farrugia, D. Theuma (64 M. Borg), R. Cuschieri (46 M. Farrugia), A. Sultana, S. Zammit (76 K. Chetcuti), C. Zammit, B. Borg, N. Sciberras, H. Bugeja (64 Y. Carabott).

Referee S. Ghisletta (Switzerland).

Yellow cards Farrugia, Danelia.



The Malta women’s national team assured itself of its best ever finish in a qualifying campaign for a major tournament after outclassing Georgia 4-0 in Tbilisi.

Haley Bugeja was the star performer for the national team as the Sassuolo striker registered a spectacular hat-trick on just her eighth appearance with the senior team.

On the other hand, midfielder Shona Zammit could not have marked her 50th cap in a better way having scored Malta’s opener goal.

