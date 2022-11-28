A recently-built high-rise building right at the water's edge in Balluta was battered by the raging sea over the weekend but emerged unscathed.

A video doing the social media rounds shows waves battering the ST Balluta business centre and flooding its lower balcony, a few metres above the sea.

The building was constructed right on the foreshore with balconies controversially protruding onto the sea.

A dramatic video shows waves flooding the Balluta balcony Credit: Facebook

Footage taken from inside an office shows the balcony taking in water, but none seems to have seeped through the windows.

Building owner Michael Stivala said the building suffered no damage.

“The building was designed and built to withstand such storms. The windows are bulletproof, and the balcony is designed to quickly drain water,” he said.

A foreign expert architect and engineer worked on the project to ensure the building is safe, he said.

High waves and gale-force winds battered the Maltese east coast on Sunday. Across Sliema and St Jullian's branches were torn off trees and in some cases, tree trunks broke in half.

Several coastal properties were flooded, as were the Sirens and St Julian's water polo clubs.

On Monday, the Met Office confirmed that force 10 winds were recorded on Sunday and some 24 mm of rain was measured by the Luqa Met Office over the weekend.

Although the storm abated on Sunday night and it was fine weather on Monday, Poseidon is not done. Another storm is forming in the western Mediterranean and is expected to reach Malta on Tuesday morning, though there are no strong winds forecast.