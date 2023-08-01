A bus driver has been filmed buying a snack or two while on duty, as passengers wait for him to continue their trip.

The video was taken on Sunday afternoon at around 4.20 pm.

In it, a driver wearing a high-vis vest can be seen on the other side of the road, ordering items inside a pastizzi shop.

The person shooting the video then pans to show commuters patiently waiting inside the bus as it is parked at a bus stop in San Ġwann, its engine still running.

Having placed and paid for his order, the driver is handed a paper bag and then crosses the road to enter the bus. Once back in the driver's seat, the trip resumes.

Malta Public Transport told Times of Malta that it has investigated the incident and identified the driver.

A company spokesperson said that it would apply the “relevant disciplinary procedure”, including an internal investigation.

"Malta Public Transport does not tolerate such disruptions to the service," the spokesperson told Times of Malta.

"All bus drivers are allocated adequate break times, and in the cases where traffic delays cause drivers to miss their allocated break time, they are given a break at the end of their trip, while their next duty is covered by another driver."