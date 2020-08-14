The third race of the Garmin BSJ Open Water Swimming Championship took place in Salina Bay on Wednesday and held under the auspices of the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta.

Andre Camilleri was the outright winner, finishing the two-kilometre race in 25 mins 32 seconds.

Though not his best time from the championship, it was still an improvement from the previous race.

