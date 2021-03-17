The police are investigating an undated video that shows a man dumping a car in the sea at Armier.

In the video, which was shared on social media this week, a man climbs into a car and lets the vehicle roll halfway down a slipway.

He then scrambles out and lets it roll into the sea, to the laughter of whoever is behind the camera.

It is not yet known when the footage was shot, however, according to sources, the car has a valid license and insurance cover. It is understood that no reports have been filed with the police.

Edited by Joe Paolella

A spokesperson told Times of Malta that the police are investigating the incident.

Raniero Borg of Raniero's Adventures - Live Life, who surveyed the seabed where the car is believed to have been dumped, found three car mats and a headlamp.

Part of the rocks by the seashore where the car was dumped also seems to have been chipped away.

Borg often raises awareness about cars that are either dumped, or fall into the sea, and the resulting pollution.

Over the past months, he has urged the authorities to put up signs warning drivers not to leave their cars parked at the seafront in stormy weather.

In a clean-up organised at Paradise Bay in 2019, together with a team of volunteers, Borg pulled out a whole vehicle from the sea.